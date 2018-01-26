Police: Remains believed to be human foot likely bear paw

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) - Police say the partially decomposed body part found last weekend in Virginia is likely a bear paw, and not a human foot, as initially declared.

Fairfax County police said in a statement Thursday that a consultation with an anthropologist determined the remains were likely of the ursine, not human, variety.

A Springfield resident had reported possible human remains in his backyard on Jan. 20. Police sent photographs of the suspected body part to the chief medical examiner's office, which advised its appearance was consistent with that of a human foot. The body part was then sent to the office for further investigation.

Police had searched neighboring yards for other human remains, but found only bones that appeared to be from an animal.

Forensic tests should yield final confirmation.

