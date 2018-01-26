Police ID woman found dead in home

Tappahannock police have identified the woman found dead in a home on Thursday.

Police were called to help EMS crews with an incident at Essex Trailer Park at 65 Davis Street. When officers responded, they found a woman, identified as Tiffini E. Jones, 31, of Tappahannock, dead inside a home.

A man was inside the home at the time the call was made, according to police. Officers interviewed him and released him later Thursday evening.

Jones' body was taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Richmond for an autopsy.

No charges have been filed at this time, and police are still conducting an investigation.

Officers are calling this incident a suspicious death.

