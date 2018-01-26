Goochland Drive-In Theater to be listed on highway attraction sign

If you frequently drive along the highway, you may soon see a new attraction listed on the blue highway signs.

Officials with the Goochland Drive-In Theater met with the Virginia General Assembly on Wednesday to get their business listed on the signs. The theater says they have been pursuing this quest for eight years.

"Very pleased to share that you'll soon be seeing our name/logo on the blue 'Attractions' highway signs!" the drive-in theater said.

The sign should be up in 45 days, a Goochland Drive-In Theater staff member said in an email to NBC12.

The organization worked with Delegate John McGuire, Legislative Aide Bess Preddy, and the Virginia Department of Transportation to get the theater listed on the signs along the highway.

The theater had to meet the following criteria to get their business listed along the highway, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation:

Not be currently using other Supplemental Guide Signs at the same location as the logo mainline or trailblazer signing. Have licensing or approval, where required. Provide sanitary public restroom facilities. Be in continuous operation at least eight (8) hours a day, five (5) days per week during the normal operating season for the type of business (except this requirement shall not apply to certain facilities such as arenas, auditoriums, civic centers, stadiums, and flea markets. Be located within fifteen (15) miles of the interchange and must provide written directions or have adequate signage to direct the motorist back to their original route of travel. Provide adequate parking to accommodate normal traffic volumes for the facility. Be of regional interest to the traveling public and one or more of the following acceptable sites. Comply with all applicable laws concerning the provision of public accommodations without regard to age, race, religion, color, sex, national origin, or accessibility by the physically handicapped. Furnish the necessary panels displaying the name, symbol or trademark of the facility fabricated according to the specifications of the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT), at no cost to VDOT. (The facility is free to select any fabricator of their choosing for the panels.) Agree to abide by all rules, regulations, policies, procedures and criteria associated with the program, including the Bumping Policy. Agree that in any cases of dispute or other disagreements with the rules, regulations, policies, procedures and criteria or applications of the program, the decision of the State Traffic Engineer shall be final and binding.

