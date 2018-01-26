The do's and don'ts when it comes to leasing a car

The ads are all over television about "sign and drive" leases - just sign the dotted line and drive the car off the lot.

There are no down payments and no deposits. The dealer may even drop your first month's rent, but only if you have good credit. If you have bad credit, forget it.

No dealer is going to lease you for zero down if your credit is awful.

The bottom line is a sign-and-drive lease is only great if you have good credit.

Also, if you have good credit, you can often negotiate the terms of the sign-and-drive to get an even better monthly payment.

Getting your credit score up should be a big priority if you have plans to make some big purchases in the future.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12