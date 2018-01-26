Richmond-area Sam's Club closes on Friday

The Sam's Club at White Oak Village closes on Friday.

The Eastern Henrico location at 4571 S. Laburnum Avenue is one of 63 Sam's Club stores to close across the country.

Many people are worried about the overall economic impact the store closing will have on Eastern Henrico. Tyrone Nelson, a member of the Henrico County Board of Supervisors, says the store coming to White Oak Village almost a decade ago has remained a positive asset to the community.

"We try to promote to our residents to keep their dollars in the eastern part of the county, that's how you spur more development," explained Nelson.

Nelson says his district waited a long time for a "big box retailer" like Sam's Club to move into the area.

"It's bigger than just losing a store. This really is going to impact our area, and it's a sad day," said Nelson.

Sam's Club says they are working with the employees who work at the Eastern Henrico store.

"Closing clubs is never easy and we’re committed to working with impacted members and associates through this transition," the company said.

The closures come as Walmart, the parent company of Sam's, announced plans to increase the starting wage rate for all hourly associates in the U.S. to $11.

