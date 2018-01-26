Deputies: School threat not credible - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Deputies: School threat not credible

NEW KENT, VA (WWBT) -

The New Kent County Sheriff's Office did a thorough investigation and determined a threat made at New Kent High School was not credible.

Deputies conducted several interviews during the investigation, but they are still not taking any chances.

The sheriff's office will still have deputies on site to ensure everyone's safety.

