Henrico officer rushed to hospital following crash

The crash at the intersection of West Broad Street and Parham Road (Source: NBC12)

Emergency crews have rushed a Henrico officer to the hospital, following a crash in the county's west end.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of West Broad Street and Parham Road. Officials say a police cruiser collided with a car, and both vehicles were severely damaged as a result.

Henrico fire responded to the scene to rescue the driver of the car.

The officer and the driver were taken to nearby hospitals, and both will be okay.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12