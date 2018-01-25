RESTAURANT REPORT: Restaurant told to do some serious cleaning

Two restaurants had to throw out some food because it was sitting at improper temperatures, according to their last health inspections. One was also told to do some serious cleaning.

Full Kee Restaurant at 6400 Horsepen Road in Henrico had three priority violations, plus three priority foundation and five core violations.

The inspector noted that none of the employees washed their hands when they reported to work and started prepping food. The report also says rice was left out overnight and had to be discarded, and there was a heavy accumulation of food, grease and dirt throughout the kitchen and walk-in cooler.

Two violations were corrected during the inspection.

Also in Henrico, Hibachi Sushi and Supreme Buffet at 8087 West Broad Street had three priority violations, two priority foundation and three core violations.

The report says stir-fried clams were 15 degrees below the required temperature on the buffet and had to be thrown out. Imitation crab was not being kept cold enough, time was not being tracked on how long sushi and rice were sitting out, and several cleaned pans still had food and grease on them.

Four violations were corrected on the spot. When the inspector returned a week later, everything was corrected and Hibachi's permit was renewed.

We gave our NBC12 Hall of Fame Award to Taco Bell at 10230 Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield. The Tex-Mex fast food restaurant has earned perfect scores on six health inspections in a row.

This is the seventh Taco Bell location in the Richmond area to win the Hall of Fame Award.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12