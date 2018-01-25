Suspect in Chesterfield murder that fled to NC sentenced

One of the four suspects charged in the death of a Chesterfield man has been sentenced.

Daeshun Hargrave will serve 14 years in prison. He pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 40 years with 26 suspended.

Darrius Artez Ellis, Jamaria Shared Crawford, and Najee Tariq Palmer were also charged in the death of 30-year-old Jon-Eric Schwartz V. The four suspects fled Virginia and were caught in Salisbury, NC.

Ellis pleaded no contest and was sentenced to serve 25 years. Crawford pleaded guilty to second degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

