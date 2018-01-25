UNC Wilmington rides Cacok past James Madison 71-68

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) - Devontae Cacok finished with 26 points and 24 rebounds to power UNC Wilmington to a 71-68 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.

Cacok made 11 of 16 from the field for the Seahawks (7-14, 4-5 Colonial Athletic Association). The 6-foot-7 junior forward matched his CAA rebound record set last season against Drexel, including eight offensive boards. Jordan Talley added 13 points, making 3 of 6 from 3-point range, including a fall-away dagger late in the shot clock with 50 seconds left to help UNC Wilmington win back-to-back conference games for the first time this season.

The Seahawks led 33-32 at halftime, but Stuckey Mosley scored five in a 15-7 run to open the second half to put James Madison (6-16, 2-7) up 47-40. Mosley, who scored 21 of his 23 points after intermission, kept the Dukes in front until Jaylen Fornes hit two 3-pointers and Cacok buried a jumper to give UNC Wilmington a 58-54 lead with just over nine minutes remaining.

Twice Mosley pulled James Madison within two points, the last time on a 3-point play with 31 seconds left, but the Dukes missed a shot and two free throws from there and Fornes made 1 of 2 free throws with 2 seconds left to help the Seahawks hold on.

