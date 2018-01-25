Martin scores 35 to lead Tigers over Tribe in overtime

TOWSON, Md. (AP) - Zane Martin scored a career-high 35 points, and Brian Starr added 17 points as Towson beat William & Mary 96-82 in overtime Thursday night.
The Tigers (15-7, 5-4 Colonial Athletic Association) outscored the Tribe (13-7, 6-3) 17-3 in overtime and held them to 0-4 shooting. Martin shot 4 of 5 in OT and scored 10 of his 35 points.
Justin Pierce scored a career-high 27 points with 14 rebounds for the Tribe, and David Cohn added 17 points.
It was close first half before Pierce led the Tribe on a 17-4 run in which he added a layup, a jumper, and two 3-pointers, to put William & Mary up by 10, and the Tribe led 47-37 at halftime.
The Tigers tied it at 59 on an 18-7 second-half run. Martin's free throw tied it at 79, but Dennis Tunstall blocked Pierce's potential game-winning layup with 1.4 seconds left to send it to overtime.
