Plans for high-tech golf complex in Henrico move forward

Plans are moving forward for a massive high-tech golf complex in Henrico.

Topgolf wants to build a facility that includes 72 tees, an arcade and a large restaurant at the site on Westwood Avenue, not too far from Scott's Addition.

The company says it mixes golf, entertainment and technology. It's hoping to hit a hole-in-one in metro Richmond.

Topgolf wants to build a large driving range on the Henrico/Richmond line. Plans say it will be three stories tall and more than 55,000 square feet, which can hold 72 climate-controlled tees.

"Yeah! it's very cool," says Cynthia Seal when NBC12 told her about the plans as she walked her daughter's dog around Scott's Addition.

The site is not too far away from the neighborhood, known for it's renovated apartments, restaurants and breweries.

"I think it's great," says Scott O'Brien, who lives in Scott's Addition. "I mean, it's more business for Richmond itself, and it gives people other stuff to do other than just drinking."

The company says the golf balls are micro-chipped, which keep track of each player's score. They want to appeal to families.

"So if you're drawing from the young people here, and maybe families from the Ginter Park area, there's a lot of nice neighborhoods that can benefit from it," says Seal.

No word yet on the price for this huge project, but Topgolf has spent millions of dollars on other sites across the nation. Reports in other cities say there have been complaints about the noise from construction and traffic, but since the area is mostly industrial, people NBC12 spoke to say they don't think it'll be a problem.

"Not particularly in this area," says O'Brien. "So I don't think the traffic will be too bad."

The Henrico County Planning Commission approved the plans so far. Final approval will be made by the board of supervisors.

A Topgolf spokesperson gave NBC12 this statement:

"I can confirm that we are actively pursuing this specific location. Once we have finalized our plans and secured the necessary approvals, I will make sure to reach back out to you."

