School officials: Fights break out at VSU basketball game

Fights broke out at the Virginia State University basketball game against Elizabeth City State University, according to officials.

The altercations broke out on Jan. 24 as the Elizabeth City State University basketball team was leaving the court and heading to their locker room. The Virginia State team was already off the court and in their locker room when the fight started.

Virginia State University released a statement saying they are "deeply distraught, appalled and disturbed that a great game of basketball and sportsmanship ended with such absurdity."

School officials apologized to Elizabeth City State University for the "unsportsmanlike conduct."

The university also said the athletics department and the VSU Multipurpose Center will work more closely with campus police to increase security at each game going forward.

Officials are still working to determine the cause of the fight, and according to a university statement, the school's police department is conducting an investigation, which could lead to criminal charges.

Virginia State basketball is enjoying one of its best seasons in school history, and given the fact that the Trojans were off the court at the time of this incident, it's unlikely any action will be taken against the team itself.

Here is Virginia State University's full statement:

On January 24, 2018, after the Trojans Men's Basketball game, physical altercations started as the Elizabeth City State University Men’s Basketball team departed from the basketball court to their locker room. The Virginia State University (VSU) Police Department responded to the incident and is conducting an investigation, which may lead to criminal charges. We are deeply distraught, appalled and disturbed that a great game of basketball and sportsmanship ended with such absurdity. In moving forward, the Athletics Department and the VSU Multipurpose Center will work even more closely with the Virginia State University Police Department to increase the security at every athletic game. We are and will always be deeply committed to the safety of our students, employees and visitors. To the Elizabeth City State University family, we sincerely want to apologize for our display of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Wow Brawl at VSU vs ECSU game

#VSU # ECSU@blkgrizzo: Nvm ?? idc pic.twitter.com/yYuxR4Jicc — The Skin I'm In (@Apartylife357) January 25, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12