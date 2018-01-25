US panel rejects marketing plan for heated tobacco device

In his first year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has survived a barrage of insults from President Donald Trump, faced antipathy from some at the Justice Department and batted away calls from his fellow Republicans...More >>
President Donald Trump is aiming to use Tuesday's State of the Union address to note the economic progress under his watch and push for bipartisanship with Democrats on issues such as rebuilding roads and bridges.More >>
Under different circumstances, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg might be in the midst of a valedictory tour in her final months on the Supreme Court, but in the age of Trump, the 84-year-old is sending signals she...More >>
North Korea's premier luxury ski resort is getting a taste of the Olympic spotlight, though it is a long way from hosting any events.More >>
Prosecutor says juvenile court judge has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on murder and assault charges in high school shooting; candlelit vigil for the victims draws hundreds _ and tearsMore >>
A Philadelphia museum dedicated to America's revolutionary patriots is temporarily renaming its biggest gallery in honor of the city's Super Bowl-bound football teamMore >>
Juvenile court judge in Kentucky has found probable cause to detain a 15-year-old on charges of murder and assault in high school shooting; candlelit vigil draws hundreds for the victimsMore >>
A New Jersey couple changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom when a relative had an asthma attackMore >>
Trump threatens to withhold aid money from Palestinians until they return to peace talks with IsraelMore >>
A hospital spokeswoman in Nashville, Tennessee says two more victims of the Kentucky high school shooting have been releasedMore >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Elton John is retiring from the road after his upcoming three-year global tour, capping nearly 50 years on stages around the world.More >>
President Donald Trump has a simple message for the world's economic leaders: America is open for businessMore >>
Deng Guilian wasn't planning on going back to work _ until her husband was arrested while investigating Ivanka Trump's Chinese suppliers. She took a job at a local karaoke parlor. Now she gets three days off a month to see her two young children.More >>
