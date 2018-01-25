Man sentenced to 28 years in prison after found guilty in girlfriend's death

The “Point In Time Count” event provides services for the homeless population - including STI testing, a coat drive and a haircut - while also surveying them.More >>
Chief Alfred Durham says the top motives for gun violence and homicides is arguments, many of which start on social media.More >>
A man, who was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, will serve 28 years in prison.More >>
The shooting happened on Westover Hills Boulevard at the Somerset Glen Apartments around 2:45 a.m.More >>
A missing Alabama woman last seen two weeks ago in Richmond was found in Boston.More >>
