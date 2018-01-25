Man sentenced to 28 years in prison after found guilty in girlfriend's death

A man, who was charged with voluntary manslaughter in the death of his girlfriend, will serve 28 years in prison.

A. Ayala Guido was found guilty back in October in the death of Alejandra P. Estrada.

Guido was sentenced to 50 years in prison with 22 suspended.

On Sunday, April 23, Estrada was found dead inside her apartment, located at the Town & Country Apartment Complex in the 6500 block of Armfield Road. Police say the incident started around 4:52 a.m.

Officers received a call from Guido, who said he strangled Estrada and that he was holding a gun to his head. When officers arrived, they say Guido was at the front door of the apartment.

Police say an officer tried to use a Taser on Guido, but it did not work.

Officers say Guido began threatening the officers with a knife. That was when, police say, an officer fired his gun one time, hitting Guido. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

When officers went inside the apartment, they say they found Estrada, who was dead.

