Man faces 46 years in prison after accused of sexually assaulting a girl

A man is facing 46 years in prison after he was accused of sexually assaulting a girl.

Foruw Choo was charged with two counts of rape and was sentenced to 35 years with 12 suspended on both of the counts.

According to court records, the victim is between 13 to 15 years old.

He was also charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and possession of child pornography.

Choo was arrested on March 29, 2017.

