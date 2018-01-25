Deputies: Shot fired into car with someone inside; man arrested

A missing 75-year-old woman has been found dead, reports The Free Lance-Star.More >>
A missing 75-year-old woman has been found dead, reports The Free Lance-Star.More >>
Two Central Virginia school systems made changes to their schedule to make up for some snow days.More >>
Two Central Virginia school systems made changes to their schedule to make up for some snow days.More >>
A man was arrested after Powhatan deputies say a shot was fired into a car with someone inside.More >>
A man was arrested after Powhatan deputies say a shot was fired into a car with someone inside.More >>
Enrique Alexander Martinez Barrientos, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday by his family. He is said to probably be with 14-year-old Lucy Clemons.More >>
Enrique Alexander Martinez Barrientos, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday by his family. He is said to probably be with 14-year-old Lucy Clemons.More >>
This happened at the Powhatan Walmart on Anderson Highway on Jan. 22. The man was seen carrying a computer and other electronic devices.More >>
This happened at the Powhatan Walmart on Anderson Highway on Jan. 22. The man was seen carrying a computer and other electronic devices.More >>