Deputies: Shot fired into car with someone inside; man arrested

A man was arrested after Powhatan deputies say a shot was fired into a car with someone inside.

Deputies received a call around 3:36 p.m. on Wednesday saying at least one shot was fired into a car that was heading down Route 60, near Trenholm Road.

Deputies and a K-9 unit responded to the scene and arrested 50-year-old Tennis Hicks, of Powhatan. While they were at the scene, they also found the gun that was used in the shooting.

Hicks was charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding and is currently being held without bond. He will be arraigned in the Powhatan General District Court on Friday, Jan. 26.

