Couple weds in courthouse bathroom after mom falls ill

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) - A New Jersey couple recently changed their wedding venue from a judge's chambers to a courthouse bathroom after a relative had an asthma attack.
Brian and Maria Schulz were set to tie the knot on Jan. 2 when the groom's mother had difficulty breathing. She was taken to a women's room at the Monmouth County Courthouse, where sheriff's officers administered oxygen and called EMT's.
If they had postponed the wedding, they would have had to wait 45 days for a new marriage license. So one of the officers suggested holding the ceremony in the bathroom.
In a video posted on the sheriff's office Facebook page, Judge Katie Gummer performed the ceremony.
The groom's mother is doing fine.
