Deputies search for 2 teens considered as runaways

Spotsylvania deputies are searching for two teenagers who are considered as runaways.

Enrique Alexander Martinez Barrientos, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday by his family. He is said to probably be with 14-year-old Lucy Clemons.

Barrientos is described as 5-feet-7-inches tall, has black hair, gray eyes, and weighs 115 pounds.

Clemons is described as 5-feet-tall, has black hair, brown eyes, and weighs 125 pounds.

If you have any information, call the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.

