What's driving you crazy: Extra activity on Route 360

Several people are wondering what's going on with the extra activity on Route 360, right at the Chesterfield and Amelia line.

The Amelia County Sheriff's Office says that crews are filming just across the county line in Chesterfield.

But those who live in Amelia have seen trucks, trailers, and equipment related to the Hollywood film. They are using the Amelia Truck Stop as a staging area for the film crews.

Most of the filming happened earlier this week, so traffic on Route 360 should not be as bad on Thursday.

Some people said the crews were filming for Homeland, but that is unconfirmed.

