Man fighting for life after shot at apartment complex

A man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot several times in the city's southside.

The shooting happened on Westover Hills Boulevard at the Somerset Glen Apartments around 2:45 a.m. Witnesses say the man was shot on the sidewalk, just steps away from his home.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Richmond police are in the early stages of the investigation and do not have any suspects or a motive at this time.

Anyone who has any information that can lead police to the shooter is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

