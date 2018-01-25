Deputies search for missing 75-year-old woman

Enrique Alexander Martinez Barrientos, 14, was reported missing on Tuesday by his family. He is said to probably be with 14-year-old Lucy Clemons.More >>
A 75-year-old Spotsylvania woman has been missing for hours, and police say she is in danger.
This happened at the Powhatan Walmart on Anderson Highway on Jan. 22. The man was seen carrying a computer and other electronic devices.
Dinwiddie Public Schools officials made some changes to the school schedule to make up for some snow days.
Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a boy in Orange County in May 2016 have taken a plea deal.
