Deputies search for missing 75-year-old woman

A 75-year-old Spotsylvania woman has been missing for hours, and police say she is in danger.

Deputies are searching for Barbara Yingling Taylor, who disappeared from her home, located at 14906 Taylor Lane, around 11:14 p.m. on Wednesday.

Taylor is described as a white woman, who is 4-feet-tall and weighs 80 pounds. She also has blue eyes and white hair. Deputies say she was last seen wearing a puffy blue jacket and either blue pajama pants or blue jeans.

Taylor suffers from a cognitive impairment, and deputies say her disappearance "poses a credible threat to her health and safety." She may also need medical attention, according to Spotsylvania deputies.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office at 540-582-7115.

