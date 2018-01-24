Spiders hold off Duquesne in overtime for fourth straight win

Nick Sherod scored a career-high 28 points, including the eventual game-winning basket in overtime, as Richmond topped Duquesne, 77-73, in Pittsburgh on Wednesday night. The victory marked the Spiders' fourth win in a row, and Chris Mooney's 250th career Division I coaching win.

Richmond opened up the game on a 20-8 run, but saw the Dukes claw back. An Eric Williams three-pointer and Jordan Robinson lay-up cut the Spider lead to 28-26 with 3:40 remaining in the frame, but Richmond would extend its advantage and go into the locker room at halftime up 34-28.

Mooney saw his team start the second half with a spark, coming out of the break on a 10-0 run to open up a 44-28 lead, capped off by Sherod's back-to-back three-pointers. Richmond would lead 50-34, but that's when Duquesne came alive once again, going on an 18-2 run to tie the game at 52 with 7:44 to play. Mike Lewis's three-pointer would put the Dukes on top, 66-65 with 32 seconds remaining, but Grant Golden responded, connecting on a short jumper in the paint while getting fouled, and he would knock down the free throw to give Richmond a 68-66 lead with 15 seconds left. Again, Duquesne had one more clutch play left in it, as Tarin Smith hit a lay-up with six seconds to go, tying the game at 68 and sending it to overtime.

The two teams would find themselves tied at 73 late in the extra session, and that's when Sherod hit the final field goal of the night, a tough turnaround jumper to put Richmond up by two. De'Monte Buckingham would put the game away with two late free throws, and the Spiders escaped with the 77-73 triumph.

In addition to Sherod's career night, Golden added 21 points and nine rebounds, while Buckingham chipped in 17 points and six assists. Four Spiders played more than 40 minutes.

Richmond improves to 7-13, 5-3 in the Atlantic 10, and travels to Davidson on Sunday. The Spiders topped the Wildcats to open league play back in December.

