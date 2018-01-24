Heated debate as Petersburg considers renaming schools named after Confederates

A war of words in Petersburg Wednesday night, as the community spoke its mind at a forum on whether to rename schools currently named after Confederate leaders.More >>
John M. "March" Altman, Jr. was appointed by a unanimous vote from city council on Tuesday.More >>
Petersburg is holding a meeting Wednesday to get your input on the proposed renaming of three elementary schools, currently named after Confederate generals.More >>
Police say 24-year-old Danzell Lamont Gholson died at the Davisville housing complex from an apparent gunshot wound.More >>
Authorities are searching for two men who they say stole coins from gambling machines on Christmas Day at the Pilot Travel Center on Ruffin Mill Road.More >>
