Heated debate as Petersburg considers renaming schools named after Confederates

A war of words in Petersburg Wednesday night, as the community spoke its mind at a forum on whether to rename schools currently named after Confederate leaders.

Those for and against the controversial proposal weighed in at the final public input session before the board makes its decision. Some are questioning if the decision is already made, after a Henrico woman donated $20,000 to get rid of the Confederate names.

"Changing the name of the schools wont change the history of what happened, but it will let us move forward and let us know that the chains are no longer on us, that we really and truly are free people,” one speaker said.

"How about taking that 20 grand and give the teachers a raise? If you expect great teachers to come and teach these kids, you have to pay those great teachers what they are worth," another added.

The Petersburg School Board listened to the heated exchange - at issue is whether to rename J.E.B. Stuart, AP Hill and Robert Lee Elementary schools, all named after Confederate leaders.

"The schools were named in the early 1900s, during a time of deliberate oppression and intimidation in the South, and they were named for traitors,” said Martha Wright.

"These men fought for one thing and one thing only, and that was to defend Virginia, nothing else,” a Confederate supporter argued.

At one point, there were fireworks when some in the crowd were upset Confederate supporters who aren't local were there to weigh in.

"He's not from Petersburg,” one person yelled.

"May I speak or not?” a Confederate supporter asked Board President Ken Pritchett.

“Continue sir,” the Pritchett responded.

“Citizens first,” the crowd member yelled again before Pritchett sounded his gavel.

Christina Murrey of Henrico donated $20,000 to Petersburg Schools to change the names.

"What do the Confederate symbols mean to you?” NBC12 asked.

“Hatred," she said.

Murrey says she didn’t want money to get in the way of Petersburg taking action.

“It's important to know that you are investing into something that means good…It's got to change."

Now the Board must decide if that’s the best move.

"There are many good things you can do with $20,000 instead of removing the names of three great Virginians from their rightful place of honor,” the Confederate supporter added.

"Those three men should not be honored by having their names on our school. You will not find a place in Eastern Europe where there's a Hitler High School," a speaker for the name changes said.

The school system has also received word of an additional $1,000 donation pledge. The total received puts the district well over the $18,000 it says it would cost to change the names. The board will vote Feb. 7.

