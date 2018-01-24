Wofford jumps out early, cruises past VMI 63-46

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) - Trevor Stumpe scored 19 points and Wofford rolled to a 63-46 victory over VMI on Wednesday night for its seventh straight win.
Stumpe made three 3-pointers and was 6-of-10 shooting. Storm Murphy added 13 points, and Fletcher Magee had 12 points to surpass 1,500 for his career at Wofford (15-5, 6-1 Southern).
Stumpe and Magee each scored seven points in the first half as the Terriers opened on a 14-4 run and built a 31-18 halftime advantage. A 9-0 spurt pulled the Keydets to 41-34, but they could get no closer.
Bubba Parham scored 11 points to lead VMI (6-13, 1-7), which has lost eight of its last nine games. The Keydets shot just 14 of 46 (30 percent) from the floor and missed 20 3-pointers.
Wofford has now beaten VMI in 12 of its last 13 meetings.
