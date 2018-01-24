Facebook now hiring for Henrico center

Facebook says it will use renewable energy for its facility in Henrico. (Source: NBC12)

If you are looking for a job, Facebook is now hiring for positions at the $1 billion data center coming to Henrico.

Right now, they are mainly looking for management and engineering positions.

The 975,000 square foot facility will be located at White Oak Technology Park in Sandston.

Facebook says these buildings will be one of the most advanced data centers in the world, and they say they're working with Dominion to make sure 100 percent of the energy used at this site is renewable.

The data center is set to be complete in 2019.

