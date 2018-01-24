Fatal shooting by law officers in Virginia is shown in video

By MATTHEW BARAKAT

Associated Press

McLEAN, Va. (AP) - A video released by police shows the fatal shooting of a driver at the end of a car chase on a northern Virginia highway.

Twenty-five-year-old Bijan Ghaisar of McLean died after the Nov. 17 chase. He was shot by U.S. Park Police. Authorities say Ghaisar fled after being involved in a crash on the George Washington Parkway. The FBI is investigating the shooting.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler said he released the video Wednesday in an effort at transparency. It shows Ghaisar's car stopping twice and taking off. Finally, officers approach with guns drawn and fire.

Roessler said in December that his department, which played a backup role in the chase, had in-car video of the shooting. He urged the FBI at the time to release video as soon as possible.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.