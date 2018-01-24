Chick-fil-A giving away free minis for breakfast

The free minis are available from open to 10:30 a.m. (Source: Chick-fil-A)

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants are giving away a free Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis 4-count to any customer who visits the restaurant between open and 10:30 a.m. on Thursday.

"We invite customers to take a break from their busy schedules and join us for a complimentary breakfast entrée," said Rob Preservati, franchise operator of Chick-fil-A Short Pump Crossing."

The offer is limited to one free entrée per person.

Click here to find a location near you.

