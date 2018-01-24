Interim housing authority CEO: 'We should have been able to respond a lot faster'

The NBC12 On Your Side Investigators are getting answers to what went wrong with the management of Richmond's public housing community - run by the Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority - that has left hundreds of families without working heat in the middle of winter.

As temperatures sunk below freezing in early January, Creighton Court resident Tiffany Buffaloe and her three children made due with broken radiators. Only one room in the apartment has working heat.

RRHA has handed out space heaters to residents. Although, some say their apartments are still not up to par.

"I got just one space heater,” said Buffaloe.

The CEO of RRHA T.K. Somanath resigned over the weekend after 12 buildings in Creighton Court were found with no working central heating system, earlier this month. Now, RRHA heads say they’ve pinpointed hundreds of other apartments with heating issues as well.

Orlando Artze, a former RRHA Board of Commissioners member and current administrator at the agency, was appointed as interim RRHA CEO on Tuesday. Artze said the heating problems stem from a combination of things.

Artze said federal funding cuts and deteriorating buildings dating back to the 1940s have triggered the ongoing maintenance issues. Those problems often got put off because of the funding cuts.

The maintenance staff also misunderstood the scope of the heating problem, not connecting that it was a vast, system-wide breakdown, as opposed to individual apartments with issues.

There was a communication breakdown in the chain of command on relaying these issues and creating a repair plan.

"The nature and extent of some of these problems were not communicated up the chain of command at RRHA,” continued Artze.

Artze says the process RRHA must go through to obtain outside contractors to make major repairs, has hurdles.

The RRHA acknowledges its failures and is working to make changes. The agency admits it knew of some of the issues as far back as last spring, with boilers and old pipes causing flooding to ceilings.

"We really could have and should have been able to respond a lot faster than we did," said Artze. "…We're learning from that experience. Clearly this is not acceptable."

RRHA has recently identified 333 apartments that currently have heating issues beyond the 12 buildings in Creighton Court. Repairs are currently in the works, involving the installment of electric heating baseboards, instead of a boiler system involving water.

RRHA is further devising a new maintenance plan to make sure routine and long term issues get fixed. A new committee will also look at how repairs are addressed when a resident makes a complaint.

"We want to get this to a point that a resident submits a complaint and is provided a response within 24 hours,” added Artze.

The new baseboard heating system is slated to be installed within a month.

