1 arrested after fight at Huguenot High School

Richmond Police responded to a fight at Huguenot High School after school resource officers called for additional resources.

It happened around 1:23 p.m. Wednesday inside of the school. No injuries were reported, but police arrested 18-year-old Jamaal Sterling.

Sterling is charged with disorderly conduct and simple assault.

Police are still investigating the fight. Call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 if you have any information.

