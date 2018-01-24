Time running out for DACA recipients to get free legal help

A recent court order out of California allowed Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) immigr ants to renew their status, but the administration in the White House is appealing that court order to the Supreme Court, meaning the window of opportunity for those immigr ants could be closing.

Those with DACA in Richmond have one more day to get free legal help from attorneys at the Legal Aid Justice Center, and immigration attorneys say the murky DACA deadline is cause enough to reapply while the option is available.

The March 5 deadline that President Donald Trump set for closing DACA has recipients like Nelly Gonzales scrambling for answers.

"I love America just like everybody else. Our world just shattered," Gonzales said of the president's promise to end the immigration program.

Gonzales' parents brought her to the U.S. from Mexico. She grew up in America, is inching toward a business degree, and is renewing her deferred action for childhood arrivals.

It's unclear where the immigration program will stand in coming weeks, but Gonzales and immigration attorneys are helping others renew their DACA application - for free - at the Legal Aid Justice Center on Broad Street.

Attorneys say this is more complicated than just "standing in line" for citizenship.

"We don't qualify for citizenship. It'd be amazing if we could fight for it," Gonzales said.

DACA immigr ants can reapply without an attorney, but many of the volunteers at the center say it's best not to risk it, as even the slightest error can result in a denied application.

"We want everyone who is eligible to take advantage of this," said immigration rights lawyer Phil Storey.

The center says they hoping more DACA recipients will turn out for Thursday's application clinic from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. And they hope they'll be able to do this again while that window is still open.

