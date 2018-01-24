The next act for Whitman, chief of Katzenberg's NewTV

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File). FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2015, file photo, Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Meg Whitman is interviewed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Whitman has been named CEO of mobile media company NewTV, the c...

NEW YORK (AP) - Hewlett-Packard CEO Meg Whitman, one of the most powerful women in the business world, is being named the new CEO of Jeffrey Katzenberg's NewTV.

The "mobile-first media platform" is producing short, Hollywood-style productions for mobile devices, with a run time of 10 minutes or less.

Whitman begins in March. Katzenberg, the former Disney chairman and co-founder of DreamWorks Animation, is the chairman.

Whitman, 61, will leave Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. at the end of the month. Her name had been bandied about as a possible replacement for Travis Kalanick at beleaguered Uber. She will run NewTV from Los Angeles.

Whitman led eBay from 1998 to 2008, then ran a largely self-funded, unsuccessful run for governor of California in 2009.

