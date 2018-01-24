Man guilty of hate crime in assault at Amazon facility

A Chester man faces up to 10 years in prison after a federal jury convicted him Wednesday of assaulting a co-worker at the Amazon Fulfillment Center over his sexual orientation.

James William Hill III, 36, was found guilty of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act in the incident at the Chester facility in May 2015.

Department of Justice records show that Hill punched the victim - identified as "C.T." - because of C.T's "actual and perceived sexual orientation."

Hill's sentencing date has not yet been set.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12