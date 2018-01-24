New Fairfield Library coming to Henrico

The Henrico Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan of development for a new Fairfield Library on North Laburnum Avenue.

Construction for the two-story, 44,803-square-foot library is expected to begin in June and is scheduled to open in October 2019. The site is located near the intersection of North Laburnum Avenue and Watts Lane, right by the Eastern Henrico Recreation Center.

According to Henrico officials, the library will have an open lobby, classroom and meeting space, group study areas, a digital media lab, and a drive-up window where people can pick up or drop off books, DVDs, etc.

There will also be an entry plaza, a parking lot that will hold 220 vehicles, a bicycle and pedestrian pathway to Harvie Road, an area for outdoor activities, as well as room for a 16,000-square-foot building addition.

The project will cost $29 million, which was mainly funded through the county's 2016 bond referendum.

The existing 16,000-square-foot Fairfield Library at 1001 North Laburnum Avenue opened in 1976.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12