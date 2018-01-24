Deputies: Man seen stealing items from Powhatan Walmart

The Powhatan Crime Solvers needs your help in finding a man seen stealing electronics from Walmart.

This happened at the Powhatan Walmart on Anderson Highway on Jan. 22. The man was seen carrying a computer and other electronic devices.

Deputies say the suspect left through the lawn and garden section and put the merchandise on the ground. According to deputies, the man also cut the bars at the lawn and garden section and left the store with the items.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to call Powhatan Crime Solvers at 804-403-Help and reference case 2018-001275.

