Apple pledges battery fix, medical records in OS update

(RNN) – iPhones users will soon have a feature to search medical records, new ways to explore augmented reality and, of course, new Animoji options.

Customers using older iPhones can also soon control whether their phones slow to preserve battery life.

Apple gave details Wednesday on iOS 11.3, the latest update to its operating system for mobile devices, which the company will make available this spring.

The update addresses a recent controversy for users of older iPhones: the intentional throttling of processor speeds for older models, which Apple said is meant to preserve aging batteries and prevent unexpected shutdowns.

The updated iOS will let users turn off the feature that slows performance to preserve batteries. It also will give users access to more detailed information on battery conditions.

Two features for existing apps were announced for iOS 11.3. One is Health Records, which will allow customers to use the Health app to access their medical records from participating hospitals and clinics. The feature will also give regular updates on important things like lab results and medications.

The other feature, Business Chat, will help users contact service representatives using Apple’s Messages app. Participating businesses for the feature include Discover, Hilton, Lowe’s and Wells Fargo.

The OS update will introduce improvements to Apple’s ability to produce augmented reality on its devices.

Augmented reality, or AR, is technology that allows people to superimpose virtual images on the real world.

AR has become more advanced and prominent in recent years. Everyday examples include the ever-growing number of fun, goofy filters on social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram.

Apple claims the iOS update will make the operating system the world’s biggest AR platform by allowing developers to create more immersive AR experiences.

The update also introduces four new Animoji, the animated avatars available on iPhone X. Users will now have access to a dragon, a bear, a lion and a chattering skull.

