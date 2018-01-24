Apple will give users control over slowdown of older iPhones

Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.More >>
Pokemon Go is the latest game to take the science and technology world by storm. Click for news on cybercrime, space, social media, computers and technological advances that change our lives daily.More >>
Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.More >>
Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.More >>
Apple's next major update of its mobile software will include an option that will enable owners of older iPhones to turn off a feature that slows the device to prevent aging batteries from shutting down.More >>
Apple's next major update of its mobile software will include an option that will enable owners of older iPhones to turn off a feature that slows the device to prevent aging batteries from shutting down.More >>
Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.More >>
Apple is planning to build another corporate campus and hire 20,000 more workers during the next five years as part of a $350 billion commitment to the U.S. economy.More >>
While tech companies have not acknowledged openly that their gadgets may be addictive, some Silicon Valley insiders have begun to speak about how these technologies are designed to be addictive and to keep users' attention as long as possible.More >>
While tech companies have not acknowledged openly that their gadgets may be addictive, some Silicon Valley insiders have begun to speak about how these technologies are designed to be addictive and to keep users' attention as long as possible.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
If you've found yourself saying "Dang you, autocorrect!" a lot lately, know you're not alone and that Apple is working on a fix.More >>
Computers have made our lives easier, but they’ve also created many new ways for thieves to steal information, money and identities.More >>
Companies, people, governments, and non-profits are evaluating their cyber security after ransomware held information hostage across the globe.More >>