Hopewell council appoints new city manager

Hopewell city council has appointed a new city manager.

John M. "March" Altman, Jr. was appointed by a unanimous vote from city council on Tuesday.

Altman, Jr., 47, served as Hopewell's interim city manager in 2007, as well as Hopewell's director of development. He had most recently served as the deputy city manager-operations for Petersburg.

Before that, he was also Powhatan's deputy county administrator for community development.

Altman, Jr. graduated from Virginia Tech in 1992 with a degree in urban affairs and planning and holds a Master's degree in urban and regional planning from Virginia Commonwealth University.

Altman, Jr. will take over the city manager position on Feb. 5, 2018.

