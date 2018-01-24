Man faces new charges after woman found beaten inside home

A man faces numerous additional charges stemming from an incident in October that neighbors say left a woman beaten inside a burning home.

Wendyll Troy Brownie, 39, was indicted earlier this month on charges of rape, kidnapping, assault and arson after the woman was found beaten inside her home on North New Avenue.

On the morning of Oct. 20, firefighters responded to the house after a small fire was spotted outside the home and smoke coming from inside the house.

When firefighters entered the home, they discovered the woman and what appeared to be a crime scene.

A neighbor said the woman, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was in her 70s and had lived in the house for decades.

Brownie was arrested in October and charged with attempted murder, but that charge has since been thrown out. The additional indictments were handed down Tuesday.

