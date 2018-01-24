Man charged with assaulting officer in Henrico - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Man charged with assaulting officer in Henrico

William E. Dutcher (Source: Henrico Police Dept) William E. Dutcher (Source: Henrico Police Dept)
HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A man was charged with assault on law enforcement after an incident Tuesday night in Henrico.

Police were called to the 700 block of Spruce View Terrace around 11 p.m. regarding a suspicious situation.

Officers say the encountered William E. Dutcher in his vehicle. During an investigation, Dutcher reportedly assaulted one of the officers.

He was then detained and charged.

