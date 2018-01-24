Blind amputee found in storage unit now has a home

A blind amputee found in a storage unit now has a home.

Police responded to a welfare check on Jan. 19, where they found a wheelchair-bound, blind amputee, identified as Ms. Cunningham, suffering in a freezing storage unit.

Officer Reese took Ms. Cunningham and paid for a hotel room for two days, Richmond police said on Facebook.

“I just try to do things that I’d want an officer to do for my family members,” said Officer Reese.

However, on Tuesday, Officers Kuti and McHugh took her to a facility that will provide her with permanent housing.

"We will take care of you," said the facility manager.

As the officers were leaving, staff members were preparing Ms. Cunningham's room and were washing her clothes.

The officers worked with the Department of Social Services to find Ms. Cunningham a home.

