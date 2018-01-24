Chesterfield parents to weigh in on school redistricting proposal

Chesterfield parents are invited to a public meeting on Wednesday night where they can learn more about the future of their child's school.

The opening of two new elementary schools will impact over 1,000 students living in southeastern part of the county.

Some students in the Bermuda area could be starting in a new school as early as next year, according to the proposal.

The redistricting proposal meeting will be held at Elizabeth Davis Middle School at 7 p.m., following a budget meeting at 6 p.m.

