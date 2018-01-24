Dinwiddie Public Schools to make changes to school schedule

This happened at the Powhatan Walmart on Anderson Highway on Jan. 22. The man was seen carrying a computer and other electronic devices.More >>
Dinwiddie Public Schools officials made some changes to the school schedule to make up for some snow days.More >>
Two people charged in connection to the accidental death of a boy in Orange County in May 2016 have taken a plea deal.More >>
As the grocery store wars continue in Central Virginia, Lidl is teaming up with an app to for grocery deliveries.More >>
A UPS tractor-trailer truck driver and a passenger were hospitalized after a crash on westbound I-64 in New Kent on Tuesday.More >>
