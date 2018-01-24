Dinwiddie Public Schools to make changes to school schedule - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Dinwiddie Public Schools to make changes to school schedule

DINWIDDIE, VA (WWBT) -

Dinwiddie Public Schools officials made some changes to the school schedule to make up for some snow days.

Monday, Jan. 29 was originally scheduled as a teacher work day, which is now a full day for students.

Also, President's Day, Monday, Feb. 19, will also be a full day for students.

