Volunteers needed to remove inmates' tattoos

The Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office is searching for volunteers to remove tattoos for inmates.

The program allows "inmates who have made bad decisions on inappropriate tattoos who would like to have them removed before they are released," Chesterfield officials said on Facebook.

Deputies say removing the tattoos would give inmates a "positive self-image" and allow them not to be judged by a tattoo that no longer represents who they are.

Anyone who would like to help can call Lt. Sondra Harry at 804-751-4682 or email harrys@chesterfield.gov.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12