Police warn people about someone calling, asking for money

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) -

Police say someone is calling people and asking for money. 

Chesterfield's new police chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz posted a warning on Twitter. 

He says someone is claiming to be a government representative, which could be an IRS auditor, a police officer, or even a sheriff's deputy. 

If they ask you to pay money through a green dot or pre-paid card, do not listen to them. They are simply thieves going after your finances. 

