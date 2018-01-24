Police warn people about someone calling, asking for money

Police say someone is calling people and asking for money.

Chesterfield's new police chief Colonel Jeffrey Katz posted a warning on Twitter.

FRAUD ALERT: If you receive a phone call from anyone claiming to be a governmental representative - whether an IRS auditor, a police officer / sheriff’s deputy...etc - and this person asks you to pay money via a green dot or pre-paid card, it’s a scam. Do not pay. @CCPDVa pic.twitter.com/nEmeP5lOEw — Colonel Jeffrey S. Katz (@ColJSKatz) January 22, 2018

He says someone is claiming to be a government representative, which could be an IRS auditor, a police officer, or even a sheriff's deputy.

If they ask you to pay money through a green dot or pre-paid card, do not listen to them. They are simply thieves going after your finances.

