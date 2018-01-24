Truck spills wet concrete at major intersection - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Truck spills wet concrete at major intersection

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A truck spilled wet concrete at a major intersection in Eastern Henrico.

The incident happened around 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Laburnum Avenue.

Lanes were closed along Williamsburg Road near Laburnum Avenue, but the lanes are back open. 

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly