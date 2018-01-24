Truck spills wet concrete at major intersection

A truck spilled wet concrete at a major intersection in Eastern Henrico.

The incident happened around 6:12 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Williamsburg Road and Laburnum Avenue.

Lanes were closed along Williamsburg Road near Laburnum Avenue, but the lanes are back open.

TRAFFIC ALERT ??: Cement truck spills wet cement at the intersection of Laburnum and Williamsburg Road. Expect delays as crews work to clean the area. Lanes closed. @NBC12 pic.twitter.com/ANGPtYJzuT — Candice Smith (@CandiceNBC12) January 24, 2018

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12