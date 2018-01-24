GRTC to hold meeting about Pulse Project and impact on businesse - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

GRTC to hold meeting about Pulse Project and impact on businesses

By Alex Whittler, Reporter
Sky 12 footage shows the project along Broad Street. (Source: NBC12) Sky 12 footage shows the project along Broad Street. (Source: NBC12)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

Construction on the Greater Richmond Transit Company rapid bus pulse project continues to make driving and parking difficult in the city of Richmond.

There is a meeting on Wednesday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Broadberry on West Broad Street for business owners and neighbors impacted by the Pulse Project, and city council wants to help local businesses that have been hurt by all the construction.

At this week's city council meeting, held by Councilwoman Kim Gray, there was a proposal to have the mayor pressure VDOT to compensate those businesses impacted by the construction.

Many store and restaurant owners were told the project would be done months ago. 

The project has hurt businesses due to the lack of parking while construction is underway. 

Many restaurants owners say the mayor's recent proposal to raise the meal tax will make it even more difficult to recover from the losses from the pulse project. 

