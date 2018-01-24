Kremlin rejects talks of boycotting the Olympics _ for now - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Kremlin rejects talks of boycotting the Olympics _ for now

(Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to meet Argentinian President Mauricio Macri prior to their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018. (Alexander Nemenov/Pool Photo via AP). Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to meet Argentinian President Mauricio Macri prior to their talks in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018.

MOSCOW (AP) - The Kremlin has dismissed talk of an Olympic boycott after some of Russia's top athletes were barred from competing at the Pyeongchang Games.

Several of the country's top medal hopes, including six-time short-track speedskating gold medalist Viktor Ahn, were barred from next month's games amid the country's ongoing doping scandal, which has already forced Russia to compete under a neutral flag.

Asked whether the Kremlin might consider a boycott in light of the new restrictions, Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for President Vladimir Putin, said "right now it is important to avoid words like 'boycott.'"

Peskov said the Russian government is going to focus on communicating with the International Olympic Committee to defend its athletes.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

