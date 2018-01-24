Stephen Curry, Warriors use big second half to beat Knicks

(AP Photo/Ben Margot). New York Knicks guard Jarrett Jack (55) shoots behind Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry during the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, in Oakland, Calif.

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Kevin Durant mouthed off to official James Williams, got tossed late and might have cost himself another assist during a career night of dishing out the ball.

"I told him he was wrong," Durant said afterward of arguing with Williams in the first half over a carry.

Stephen Curry scored 17 of his 32 points in the third quarter to go with seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors used a big second half to beat the New York Knicks 123-112 on Tuesday night.

Durant added 14 points, a career-high 14 assists and two blocks before his ejection with 2:50 left for a second technical. Zaza Pachulia added 13 points in Golden State's seventh straight victory in the series.

"Second half, his whole thing was like he's trying to get me. ... He was searching for me, he's looking to try to tech me up to get me back because he's still got his feelings hurt from the first half," Durant said. "That's what's been going on around the league the whole year, a bunch of that.

"I gotta keep my head a little bit but I was upset. I'm a human being, too, I get upset," Durant added.

Curry made 8 of 15 from deep while sporting sneakers featuring the faces of his daughters Riley and Ryan and the message "I can do all things."

"I had those in my closet for a while and it's actually something with (Under Armour) you can obviously design your shoes so I did it a long time ago," Curry said. "Just walked by 'em today and was like, 'all right, let me go back and rock the Curry 1s with my daughters on the side to give me a little inspiration.' It's nice being home and all that kind of stuff."

The Warriors bounced back from Saturday's eight-point defeat at Houston to improve to 10-0 following a loss this season.

Michael Beasley scored 21 points and Courtney Lee contributed 20 as New York lost for the third time in four games and sixth in eight.

"We got lucky a little bit in the first half," Lee said. "They were missing a lot of opens shots, and then in the second half those shots that they were missing went down and we weren't able to get stops and get out and convert on those opportunities."

The Warriors opened the third on a 16-9 burst to lead for the first time all night, then went on to score 100 or more points for a 14th straight game.

Draymond Green had 12 points, six assists and five rebounds as the Warriors finished with 40 assists.

Curry and Thompson shot a combined 4 for 16 in the first half, including 2 of 10 on 3s, before Curry found his stroke and wound up 9 for 19 overall in his 14th 30-point performance of the season. Thompson struggled to nine points on 4-for-10 shooting, missing all three of his 3-point tries.

The Knicks made 11 of their initial 20 shots while the Warriors began 8 of 18 and 1 for 8 from behind the arc to fall behind 29-19 - Curry missed four of his first five field goals.

Andre Iguodala, who had dealt with a bruised left calf that kept him out the previous two games, returned to the Warriors rotation and scored five points in 20 minutes off the bench.

ALL KINDS OF ALL-STARS

Green and Thompson were named All-Star reserves, joining Curry - a captain - and Durant.

The Warriors became the first team in NBA history to have four All-Stars in back-to-back seasons. It will be the ninth time in NBA history that a team has had four All-Stars play in the game.

"For us to all go is pretty special," Thompson said. "First time in NBA history to have four guys go two years in a row is incredible."

Golden State had the same four All-Stars a year ago.

"I'm proud of them, amazing to have four All-Stars two years in a row," Kerr said. "We're obviously really lucky to have these guys all together at once on the roster. What I love is they're so unselfish, they play together so well. That's why they're all All-Stars. It wouldn't work if they were selfish and looking for their own shot, looking for their own points."

TIP-INS

Knicks: F Kristaps Porzingis was held out with left knee irritation. ... The Knicks dropped to 3-7 on the road vs. the Western Conference. ... New York's 14 turnovers led to 16 Golden State points.

Warriors: Durant notched his 16th career double-double of points and assists. ... Rookie Jordan Bell missed his second straight game with inflammation in his left ankle. ... Golden State's winning streak vs. the Knicks is its longest since a nine-game unbeaten run against New York from November 1963-November 1964. The Warriors have won 24 of the last 30 in the series.

QUOTEABLE

Three years after Thompson's 37-point quarter on Jan. 23, 2015, against the Kings, Kerr recalled the moment.

"It was almost surreal, the frenzy. It was the combination of Klay going crazy and licking his chops and his teammates and the joy that they had for him and with him," Kerr said. "They were just hunting shots for him. It was like a pack of hyenas."

UP NEXT

Knicks: At Denver on Thursday night continuing a seven-game road trip.

Warriors: Host Timberwolves on Thursday night looking for a fourth straight home win in the series and third overall.

