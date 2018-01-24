In Davos, European leaders try to counterbalance Trump views

The interview with Sessions last week makes him the highest-ranking Trump administration official, and first Cabinet member, known to have submitted to questioning.More >>
The offer, made last Friday, received scalding criticism from the party's liberal activist base that Democrats had given up too easily in reopening the government without more concrete promises on immigration.
Some conservative state lawmakers who have resisted expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act are re-thinking that stance now that the Trump administration is allowing work requirements for low-income recipients.
Videos of Border Patrol officers escorting a woman out from the aisle of a Florida passenger bus are raising alarm over a routine immigration exercise that experts call questionable.
When it comes to earthquakes, Alaskans are major pros
Witnesses describe students running silently for their lives as a gunman opened fire in a Kentucky high school
Undersea earthquake sends Alaskans racing to higher ground after a cellphone alert warns of potential tsunami
Vice President Mike Pence has visited the Western Wall in Jerusalem, offering prayers at the holiest site where Jews can pray amid tensions with the Palestinians
Director Mike Pompeo says North Korea is moving 'ever closer' to putting Americans at risk with its nuclear weapons
Republicans and Democrats alike are showing no signs of ending their standoff over immigration and the budget in the first day a government shutdown
President Donald Trump's first year in office has been a can't-miss drama, full of unforgettable characters, surprise casting changes and innumerable plot twists _ all set against a backdrop of a looming nuclear threat and the shadow of the Russia probe.
Bitterly divided Congress careens fails to stave off government shutdown
Bitterly divided Congress careens toward a government shutdown in a partisan stare-down
